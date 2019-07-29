The dome is down – come help recycle it

What was up 20 years only took about 20 seconds to deflate.

It was time to upgrade.

The Fore Seasons Center Golf dome in Bismarck was taken down today and will be replaced with a new dome in 2 to 3 weeks.

The turf has been replaced with better padding and the new dome will be insulated. The facility now has a multi-purpose use for baseball, soccer and football practice as well as a driving range.

A company from Minneapolis is cutting and disposing of the old tarp and netting material. After it’s all cut up, all the material will be thrown into the dump, unless people want a piece for themselves.

Yeadon Fabric Domes is trying to recycle it as much as possible and is encouraging the community to come cut some of the fabric themselves to save as memorabilia or to upcycle or repurpose.

The Installation Supervisor, Adam Martin said one guy came and cut a piece of tarp to cover his boat.

The dome is located at 2525 N 19th St.