The Door Resource and Recovery Lodge 1 year later

NEW TOWN — Trying to recover from addiction without programs or services near you can make things tough.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum is excited about the success of The Door Resource and Recovery Lodge in New Town.

“I’m just tired of being in trouble. Tired of all the problems it caused me and also because I’m expecting a baby in December,” said Anne Morsette, in recovery.

She’s been in recovery for 186 days because of The Door Resource and Recovery Lodge.

Before this, she and others in recovery had to travel to Minot or further to attend AA or NA meetings.

Having a resource that’s close has helped her to stay sober.

“It’s really good to see people I know here. And there’s some people that I’ve been in active addiction with that are recovering as well. So it’s really encouraging and reassuring that my friends can recover and I can too,” said Morsette.

When it opened up last July, there were seven people in recovery. Now, there are over 200.

Everyone who works there is in recovery themselves and the director said that’s what has helped a lot of people who are struggling.

“There’s so much that happens here underlying everything. There’s so much that people don’t see, that only we can see and help as being me and my teammates being in recovery,” said Teliea Baker, director of The Door.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum has been working to reinvent recovery for addicts, and this is one of the projects she’s been involved in.

She stopped by the Lodge and was elated to hear there are so many people using the Lodge

“This is really a fully-functioning location that is really could be called a recovery community organziation because of the services they offer through peer support, they have AA meetings, they focus on eliminating stigma,” said Burgum.

Having someone like Burgum who’s in the public eye be involved helps to remove some of the stigma associated with addiction, and it can have a big impact on someone’s recovery.

“I feel very assured that we’re not forgotten about. That someone actually cares. Because I mean there are people that care, but for someone like the First Lady to care means a lot to us that we are not just the misfits or the people that screw up everything. We’re not viewed that way, there’s actually a hope for us, I guess,” said Morsette.

You don’t have to be an enrolled citizen of the Three Affiliated Tribes to go there. Morsette said they welcome everyone.

“It’s just a really good place to figure out where you’re at, what you need to do, no matter where you’re at in your recovery. You could be one day sober or five years, it doesn’t matter,” said Morsette.

