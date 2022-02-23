When it goes down, it doesn’t just go away.

Flushable wipes have been raising some trouble across the United States. And it’s no different here.

Director of Utility Operations for the Bismarck Public Works Michelle Klose says this issue has definitely affected North Dakota.

She says companies are marketing these wipes as flushable but they’re not.

“They don’t disintegrate when they’re flushed. So toilet paper is made to actually disintegrate as soon as it’s flushed down the toilet. Flushable wipes actually hold on to each other, they stick together,” said Klose.

She says when they are flushed, they can clog pipes and cause major damage.

For about five years, there have been attempts for litigation to remove the word flushable from these wipes, but it hasn’t been successful.

That’s why public education is so important.

Klose adds people should also know that any liquid other than oil is good to go down the drain, but when talking about toilets specifically:

“It’s the 3 p’s: it’s poo, pee, and (toilet) paper. And those are the only things that should go down the waste water side,” Klose said.

In Bismarck, homeowners and renters are responsible for their sewer and water lines that lead to the main lines for both.

What one person flushes or pours down a drain can cause issues to other residents.

Not only could you save the pipes but…

“If everybody is working together it just saves money across the board and then it does help us in the long run with our rates as well,” said Klose.

Bismarck Public Works puts door hangers and flyers up for precaution to areas that see problems the most.

So that means if you see a sign like this (in video above) in your apartment or community, someone may be flushing too many wipes or not following proper protocols.

Right now, Klose said Public Works is prepping for next spring’s construction plans, including replacing water mains and lining sewer pipes.