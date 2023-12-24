BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Christmas is the season of giving, and now, one local non-profit is giving not only this season but year-round.

The Dream Center in Bismarck started with a calling.

“May 29th of 2016 is when I woke up with a vision that God had given me for meal ministry surrounded by free services to help those in need,” said Jim Barnhardt, the Founder and Executive Director of the Dream Center.

Barnhardt and his wife then visited a dream center in Los Angeles for a week and spent time doing ministry and feeding the homeless there.

“We came back from Los Angeles, and by June of that year, we started the adopt a block program,” said Barnhardt, “We started serving at South Central schools, and when covid started in April of 2020, we got involved with Bismarck Public Schools and Great Plains Food Bank once again. We picked out areas of highest need and expanded the adopt-a-block program from 2 days to 5 days.”

Shortly after expanding the adopt-a-block program, the Dream Center was built. Today, the center provides meals, adopt-a-block and grocery services, as well as a food pantry.

It’s available this Christmas week and after too.

“In addition to meals, we also do a lot with partnering agencies. We have Northland Health, Bridging the Dental Gap, Project 31:8, AARP, tax prep did over a thousand tax returns here this year for lower income households. We have Celebrate Recovery groups coming in. We have AA groups. We offer free space to non-profits that offer free programs to the people that we serve,” said Barnhardt.

Running the facility is no easy feat. The Dream Center consists mainly of volunteers, men and women right from the community.

“We have a lot of great volunteers that we work with here at the Dream Center, and that’s really what built the facility,” explained Barnhardt, “We have a very, very small staff, but it’s volunteers that have allowed us to serve all those meals, working with all those partner agencies.”

Volunteers make up the backbone of the Dream Center. Barnhardt says they could not do what they do without the help of volunteers.

“I’ve always been passionate for people that are less fortunate than me, especially kids or elderly, or someone that’s sick and doesn’t have enough to eat,” said Brenda, a Dream Center volunteer, “And when I moved here and didn’t work, I got involved at the Great Plains Food Bank, which I come here quite a bit with our food rescue.”

The passion of these volunteers is what sets them apart.

“Honestly, giving of my time here, there’s nowhere else I want to be,” said Samantha Ensslin, volunteer and assistant cook, “When I’m not here, I think about being here. And I think about the people that I serve here, in this community, and the fact that this community has given me so much. So, I love seeing all of the faces come through, when they’re happy. And they leave fed. They come empty and they leave full.”

Full of hope and love from a community that gives every single day.

The Dream Center is open Monday through Friday 7 to 7.

On weekends, they are open noon to one.