BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Cream Center is having a fundraising gala called “Dreams in Black & White.”
According to a news release, the gala is taking place on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Northern Lights Atrium on the east side of the Heritage Center located at 612 E Boulevard Avenue.
The event is semi-formal, black and white, cocktail attire. Tickets are $40 to attend and are limited but will be sold at the door as available. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite’s website or the Dream Center’s website.
At the gala, you will find:
- “Dream Vacation” Raffle Drawing for a $500 voucher towards the destination of your choice
- Games: Golf putting, corn hole, and darts
- Prizes
- A Scotty Cameron Putter donated by Scheels
- Camping Set: 201/2″ Smokeless Wood Fire Pit, Yeti Cooler, two Thermo Flasks, Singing Hammock Chair
- UND & NDSU Cornhole game
- Silent Auction
- Private Guided Hunting Trip, presented by Dakota Prairie Enrichment Center in Reeder valued at $500
- Windsor Cherry Grandfather Clock from Walkers n Daughter’s Jewelers valued at $1,500
- Coleman Powersports KT196 Go-Kart valued at $1,599.99 donated by Runnings
- Special Piece of Art created by Jeannette Myhre School through Dream Center’s Love & Art Class
- Photo Booth with 360-degree Video
- Cash bar
- Appetizers & Desserts with chocolate fountains
- Live Music by “Classic Rhythm”