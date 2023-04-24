BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Cream Center is having a fundraising gala called “Dreams in Black & White.”

According to a news release, the gala is taking place on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Northern Lights Atrium on the east side of the Heritage Center located at 612 E Boulevard Avenue.

The event is semi-formal, black and white, cocktail attire. Tickets are $40 to attend and are limited but will be sold at the door as available. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite’s website or the Dream Center’s website.

At the gala, you will find:

“Dream Vacation” Raffle Drawing for a $500 voucher towards the destination of your choice

for a $500 voucher towards the destination of your choice Games: Golf putting, corn hole, and darts

Golf putting, corn hole, and darts Prizes A Scotty Cameron Putter donated by Scheels Camping Set: 201/2″ Smokeless Wood Fire Pit, Yeti Cooler, two Thermo Flasks, Singing Hammock Chair UND & NDSU Cornhole game

Silent Auction Private Guided Hunting Trip , presented by Dakota Prairie Enrichment Center in Reeder valued at $500 Windsor Cherry Grandfather Clock from Walkers n Daughter’s Jewelers valued at $1,500 Coleman Powersports KT196 Go-Kart valued at $1,599.99 donated by Runnings Special Piece of Art created by Jeannette Myhre School through Dream Center’s Love & Art Class

Photo Booth with 360-degre e Video

e Cash bar

Appetizers & Desserts with chocolate fountains

with chocolate fountains Live Music by “Classic Rhythm”