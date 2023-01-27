MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota outdoors might have a much bigger impact than we think.

To most veterans in North Dakota, the outdoors is not just an activity or hobby, it’s simply home.

The Fallen Outdoor North Dakota chapter is hosting its third annual banquet, this weekend in Minot at the Clarion with lots of food, raffles, and great people.

The origin of the group started in 2009 in the Hills of Afghanistan.

Now, the group meets in several cities in our state to get veterans together for support.

Many may not know about the organization, but as a nonprofit, the group helps veterans with outdoor therapy, such as hunting, camping, and boating.

This is a chance to come out and show your support for our vets in our state.

Joel Campbell, North Dakota Chapter Representative said, “The fundraiser we have on the 28th in Minot will be to help all the men and women that live in the state of North Dakota, that are veterans, and so we can continue serving with our outdoor therapy, hunting fishing camping, and kayaking”

Many local businesses are getting involved, and Scheels is a big support.