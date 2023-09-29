MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A famous choir is singing their way into the hearts of North Dakotans.

The Oslo Gospel Choir is performing at the Norsk Hostfest and Minot State University this weekend.

The 25 choir members and their conductor have traveled from Norway to Minot to share their world-class Norwegian folk music. This is the choir’s fifth time singing in the U.S. and second time in North Dakota.

The Oslo choir is considered world-renowned and has even performed in Carnegie Hall in New York City. Choir members say it’s an honor to share their unique style of folk sound with a community that has such close ties to their heritage in the States.

“It’s a big honor part of this festival, and we are very happy to be here and be invited,” said the Director and Conductor of the Oslo Choir, Hakon Nystedt. “Also, it’s great fun to be with Norwegians who are not in Norway, in a way, to meet our brothers and sisters here on another continent. It’s really like coming home in a way.”

The Oslo choir is performing throughout the day Saturday at Hostfest and is presenting a full-length concert at Minot State University on Sunday, October 1 at 3 p.m. in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.