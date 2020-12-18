The fight for representation: Tribal citizens are dealt systematic hurdles

We’re continuing our week of special reports about barriers to justice for Tribal citizens in North Dakota. Crime and Investigative Reporter Renée Cooper has spent months unraveling the complex web of barriers that leaves cases unsolved, and victims with nowhere to turn.

These jurisdictional and systematic problems go far beyond law enforcement and the courts. As a former U.S. Attorney shared, the federal government does not do enough to help build infrastructure for things like health and child care on Tribal lands.

We’ve introduced you to Amber Johnson, a former Standing Rock Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer. She was also a School Resource Officer on the Reservation and witnessed the disparities firsthand.

Johnson says because of a lack of educators and resources, she estimates 30% of kids are falling far enough behind to be put on an individualized plan, just to catch up.

On top of it all, Johnson says these kids are directly affected by high crime rates. Many of them have witnessed drug and alcohol abuse at home. She says there are no mental or behavioral health resources to change that.

“I remember working the roads and arresting people for alcohol or drug-related offenses and them saying, ‘Well then, send me to treatment. Like, I want to clean myself up. Send me to treatment…Help me get better,'” Johnson shared.

“Well, I don’t know how to do that.”

Johnson says the suicide rate for adults and kids is off the charts. She says she’s witnessed kids sit in the emergency room for 24, even 48 hours because they couldn’t find a bed for them in a mental health facility after a suicide attempt.

As we reported on Day 1 of this series, all of these issues — high crime rates coupled with low prosecution rates, little support or justice for victims, drugs, alcohol and downright poverty — come full circle.

It all traces back to a history of racism and disenfranchisement that left tribal nations in ‘survival mode’, fighting for every inch of independence and basic human rights. And, it’s tough to change when Native Americans have minimal representation in state and federal government.

Inequality and prejudice against Indigenous people are institutionalized. It unfolded over the course of hundreds of years, through historically discriminatory policy created at the State Capitol and even more so in Washington, D.C.

“I think I’m a product of some of those policies,” shared North Dakota Rep. Ruth Buffalo.

Rep. Buffalo was elected in 2018 as the first Native American Democratic woman in the North Dakota Legislature. Her story traces back to a childhood in Mandaree, growing up on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

“I can pinpoint one experience in particular back to 4 years old visiting a church in Killdeer,” shared the Fargo representative and citizen of MHA Nation.

“The priest was visiting with parishioners and when he came to my mom and my family and I, he asked her where she was from and when she said Mandaree, he immediately told her, ‘Well you should go back to where you came from.’ We left abruptly.”

She said it took a long time to understand why these things happened to her. These all-too-common experiences, coupled with the tragic loss of her youngest sister, led Buffalo to politics.

“Through policy, we have an opportunity to improve people’s lives,” she explained.

Rep. Buffalo has lived in Fargo for years now, and although she says that kind of makes her an outsider from the Reservation, she feels she is the voice and an advocate for all of her family still in Mandaree.

The state doesn’t keep a record of how many Native Americans have served in the Legislature. After countless inquiries and lists from current lawmakers and the State Library, I was able to compile a list of just eight, which is likely, at least very close to accurate.

Three are currently serving and Senator Richard Marcellais has served the longest term, dating back to 2007. There have been only two female legislators, including Rep. Buffalo.

Rep. Arthur J. Raymond (R) – 1971 – 1975

Sen. Daniel F. Jerome (D) – 1991 – 1993

Sen. Les J. LaFountain (D) – 1997

Sen. Dennis D. Bercier (D) – 1999 – 2005

Rep. Dawn Marie Charging (R) – 2005 – 2007

Sen. Richard Marcellais (D) – 2007 – 2021

Rep. Wayne Trottier (R) – 2011 – 2021

Rep. Ruth Buffalo (D) – 2019 – 2021

Marcellais, a Vietnam veteran says he believes the limited representation is the result of “…a lack of state government education at the five Tribal Nations…”

Chase Iron Eyes, a lawyer and Native American activist from Standing Rock, tried his hand at running for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 on the North Dakota Dem-NPL ticket. He tells me he “had to believe he was going to win.”

I asked, “When you took that nomination, how unusual was that? Was it a first of its kind? Have other Tribal members attempted this before.”

Iron Eyes, a citizen of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, responded, “Yeah, we’ve had Standing Rock citizens, maybe other tribal members too in North Dakota’s legislature, but this was the first time that a Native person had run for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat.”

Iron Eyes captured about 24% of the vote, falling to now U.S. Senator, Kevin Cramer.

As the only Native American woman currently serving as a state lawmaker, Buffalo says even with progress, there is still a big deficit in representation.

“There’s an opportunity to elect more Native American people into every level of government because they bring a world view, that oftentimes, is left out of the conversation,” Rep. Buffalo shared.

It’s a world view that she explains is rooted in cultural values, like being a good relative and a good neighbor.

“It’s not to live off of the government and not pay taxes and be lazy and drunk and dumb. You know, those are some of the stereotypes I grew up hearing,” she added.

“You’ll never know if you can get elected unless you try,” shared former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

“…and so I think supporting Native American candidates, making sure that we see voting rights enacted.”

Because, as the former Senator pointed out, not only are there barriers for tribal citizens to run for state and federal office, but there are blockades to the polls as well. This most notably includes a state law that requires all voters to show an ID with a physical address at the polls, impacting a large portion of tribal citizens who do not have a permanent address, just a P.O. Box on their IDs.

Although a settlement reached in April allows Native American voters to point out where they live on a map, there is no solution for mail-in voting, which is crucial to equal representation in rural North Dakota — which very much includes Tribal lands.

“In 2018, the polling location in Dunn County within Mandaree was shut down without any notice to the residents out in that very rural area, and a lot of them being of the elder population. So they had to drive all the way around through Mandaree, through the badlands, to Killdeer to Manning to get to the District Dunn County Courthouse,” Rep. Buffalo shared.

Heitkamp says, in the meantime, as the push is made for more diverse representation, our current representatives have a huge role to play.

“Any person in the United States Senate and the Congress that represents a state like North Dakota, who is not prioritizing our relationship, our treaty relationship with Tribes is not doing their job in my opinion,” she concluded.

Heitkamp says leveling the playing field has to be a top priority.

As the lone Native American woman currently in our State Legislature, Rep. Buffalo says she carries a huge responsibility as a primary connection for tribal citizens who want and deserve a say in the future of North Dakota policy.

Friday, in the series finale, we’ll discuss progress happening right now to address age-old discrimination and shrink the equality gap going forward.

