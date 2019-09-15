The Fight to Help Kids with a Rare Speech Disorder Find Their Voice

A walk for a cause was on in the capital city today.

Families and supporters of kids with Apraxia of Speech gathered at the capitol building this afternoon.

CAS is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak. According to the Development Director at Apraxia Kids, children who have CAS have to go to multiple therapy sessions a week to overcome the inability not only to speak, but also to read, write, spell, articulate, and so much more.

The Walk for Apraxia is held across the country as a means to heighten awareness and raise funding, in hopes that all children with apraxia may have access to the support they need to find their voices.

Proceeds from today’s Walk will benefit the mission of Apraxia Kids.