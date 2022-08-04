BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today was Weather Day here in Bismarck at Camp Hancock and here in the Peace Garden State, we all know the weather can take us all for a whirlwind.

Today was the site’s first-ever “Weather Day”, featuring activities from Gateway to Science, Bismarck State College, and the National Weather Service.

Activities included making tornadoes in a bottle, making a cloud viewer, and even making it rain.

“We’ve got a whole a lot of folks out here especially in young children teaching them about weather and weather safety,” says NWS meteorologist, John Martin.

Meteorologist John Martin from the National Weather Service says summer camp kids came out to learn with their families.

Other activities offered were a weather story and the chance to create snow, all while enjoying your favorite cookies and fresh lemonade.

Before KX News took off, Martin left us all with one interesting fact about our state.

“There’s a lot of places in the world that get cold, they get colder than North Dakota, there’s a lot of places that get hotter than North Dakota, but our spread and temperature are among some of the most dramatic in the world. The lowest temperature ever in the state of North Dakota is 60° below zero the highest 121° on the plus side that stretch from 60 Below to 121 not common in very many other places across the world,“ said Martin.

Camp Hancock plans to host this event every year in the near future.