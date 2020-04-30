The Flower Barn creates ‘May Day’ baskets

We’ve told you about “ding dong ditchers” leaving gifts at peoples’ doorsteps during COVID-19 — and now a local flower shop is joining in the fun.

The Flower Barn located just outside of Velva has put together ‘May Day’ Baskets which are filled with flowers and candy.

The idea began when the company looked a way to show appreciation for its employees with the arrangements, along with requests from families of high school seniors.

The owner says she’s excited that one small act of kindness can allow her to bring joy to so many different people.

“People are also using this time to use the May Day baskets to spread that cheer and that excitement the seniors as well. So, it just kind of started as one act of kindness and it continues to grow so I’m excited for tomorrow,” Elizabeth Colby, owner of The Flower Barn said.

Colby said she will be out delivering the baskets Friday.