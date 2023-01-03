MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is known for its beautiful trails and bike paths, but many times they go unused during the winter.

But one trail says the more snow, the better.

The Frozen Bizon Race in Minot is one of the few fatbike races in our state.

For the past four years, the Bison Plant trail in Minot attracts people from not just all over North Dakota but from other states as well.

The Frozen Bizon Fatbike Race is a three-hour race filled with technical sections to keep racers on high alert.

“North Dakota, when it comes to biking, it’s all open prairie, it’s all just being out in the open, the Bizon Plant is all densely wooded, it’s tight and twisty and it’s a whole different aspect of riding in the state of North Dakota,” said Val’s Cyclery Bike Mechanic, Carson Schell.

The Frozen Bizon Fatbike Race will take place this Saturday at noon.

There are close to 30 people signed up, and they are expecting up to 40 people this year.