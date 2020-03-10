The Fruit Truck returning to Minot March 16

The Fruit Truck is returning to Minot with fresh-picked Florida strawberries on Monday, March 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Kmart parking lot.

The Fruit Truck, which is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, works with farmers that hand-pick and ship fruit from their orchards to communities across the country in order to bring produce directly to local families.

“We are truly empowering consumers to demand fresh, higher-quality produce without the high costs typically found in the farm-to-table movement,” said Mitchell Olson, Marketing Director of The Fruit Truck.

Fruit from The Fruit Truck can also be reserved online at MyFruitTruck.com and picked up at the truck when it comes to Minot. In addition to ordering online, each truck will have fruit that can be purchased directly on the day of delivery.