The future looks bright for Brianna Helbling, a musician from Mandan

A Mandan musician is reaching for stardom and she’s off to a great start.

Brianna Helbling is 19 years old. She started playing piano at age 5, and by the time she was 10 she was performing in front of an audience. Now, she and her band have been nominated Best Local Band for the third year in a row. Her latest song, “Better Run” has over 23,000 streams on Spotify and she says she’s just getting started.

“I can definitely tell myself that I have grown myself even just in the past year I’d say

and my music is kind of evolving like myself, not in a bad way,” said Helbling.

Helbling just moved to Fargo in order to go to college for business administration because she says it goes hand in hand with the music industry. Her next EP will be released on Sept. 7.

