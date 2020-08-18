The future looks bright for Brianna Helbling, a musician from Mandan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Mandan musician is reaching for stardom and she’s off to a great start.

Brianna Helbling is 19 years old. She started playing piano at age 5, and by the time she was 10 she was performing in front of an audience. Now, she and her band have been nominated Best Local Band for the third year in a row. Her latest song, “Better Run” has over 23,000 streams on Spotify and she says she’s just getting started.

“I can definitely tell myself that I have grown myself even just in the past year I’d say
and my music is kind of evolving like myself, not in a bad way,” said Helbling.

Helbling just moved to Fargo in order to go to college for business administration because she says it goes hand in hand with the music industry. Her next EP will be released on Sept. 7.

To listen to her music, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

WDA Golf

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

WDA Soccer

100 Years Women's Suffrage

Voting Locations

Lunch Money Drive

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hazen Water Tower

1-on-1 With Hospitals

Picking Potatoes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/18

Minot Recycling

Dakota Attitude

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & hot with a small chance for storms

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss