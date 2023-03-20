NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — More than 190,000 miles of liquid petroleum pipelines cover the United States.

There are four types of liquid petroleum pipelines, which include crude and refined, and all four types can be found in North Dakota.

So, what is the future of pipelines in our state and country?

In Canada, most Canadians believe the Trans Mountain Expansion Project will be the last major oil pipeline.

In the U.S. though, oil pipelines are big business. In fact, according to IBIS World, it’s a $51 billion industry, which consists of over 2,200 companies and over 218,000 people employed.

And although the current administration wants green energy, oil remains at the center of the energy industry as a primary energy source.

Exports have been the fastest-growing market for excess oil and gas, which has flooded the United States market. The federal government still states that the fastest way to transport oil is by pipeline.