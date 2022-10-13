PARSHALL, ND (KXNET) — What will you be when you grow up?

That’s always a loaded question for students in middle school and high school.

But sometimes, showing kids what’s available in our state is a great way to spark inspiration.

T4, the day-long and statewide educational summit, has made its way to Parshall Public Schools.

Wednesday’s program was for 6th through 8th graders and on Thursday, 9th through 12th graders took part.

“T4 is an activity. Classes essentially 40 minutes long where professionals and trainers will work with students with hands-on activities about careers that are available today that’ll be high-value careers, in demand and hopefully for the next 20 or 30 years for these soon to be graduating students,” said Kent Ellis, the Energy Education Coordinator and Director of T4.

Throughout the day, students participated in sessions learning about career industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, and health sciences. All in very high demand here in North Dakota.

Another session involved learning about aviation and unmanned aircrafts. After all, North Dakota has been called the Drone Capital of the U.S.

“I was in a session with a company, an oil company, and they were talking about the drone that they use at the company and what the drones can be used for. They kind of survey the area for mapping and stuff and they look for say, environmental risks, possibly. And they look, with the drones they look at the area, and see those risks,” said Tyson Odermann, a senior at Parshall High School.

Although Odermann plans on going to college and getting an Economics degree, he says it’s still important and necessary for students to be exposed to these workforce skills and trainings.

“It’s not really for everybody. College isn’t for everybody and that’s okay. We need to accept that, and we need to push people into the workforce that have interest in it and passion. And I think that’ll better help our economy and better help our communities,” said Odermann.

And MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox agrees. He says it’s important for people to become interested in these workforce skills and careers, especially in the MHA Nation and in North Dakota overall.

“I’m just so excited to talk about things like the greenhouse that we have going up on top, hydrogen development, energy itself, but there’s just much, agriculture, there’s just so much to offer in North Dakota, but we have to build that workforce or we’re going to lose the people necessary to continue to grow. So, we have a growing economy in North Dakota. That means you’ve got to grow the people, the workers, and the careers,” said Fox.

Chairman Fox says he hopes the students leave with hope and intrigue about careers they may never have thought of before.

A new world of opportunity is out there, we just have to open the door to it.

There was a T4 Summit held in Bismarck last month.

The next summits will be held in 2023 in Watford City, Dickinson, and Bowman.