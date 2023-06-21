DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance will be in Dickinson until June 26.

People can come to see the Wall at the Stark County Veterans Memorial Park.

The wall features there are nearly 10,000 names featured on the wall and it commemorates victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as well as the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives defending our country.

“You can see this big American Flag waving above us. What you see on the wall behind me and under the flag is the true cost of what it takes to keep that flag moving. The flag does not move for the wind. It moves with the final breath of those that are on the wall,” said Bryan Romans, CEO and founder of Romans Warrior Foundation.

The event is being sponsored by the District 8 American Legion Riders and was organized by the Romans Warrior Foundation

Organizers of the event say it’s one thing to hear about the lives lost but to see the physical names etched into the wall is overwhelming.

“On the back side of the Wall is the education portion of it. And it just refreshes everybody’s memory of the sequence of events that led up to 9/11 and after,” said Tom Coons, the director of District 8 American Legion Riders.

Admission is free but people are encouraged to donate so the wall continues its trip across America.