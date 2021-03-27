The God’s Child Project welcoming more volunteers to help underserved families in Guatemala

Earlier this month, we introduced you to a Washburn woman who we described as a “Human Hurricane” for all of the outstanding contributions she’s made around the clock to help others here in the state.

Now, we’re sitting down with her once more as she and a few other women share their volunteer work in another country.

They are doing so not to brag, but to encourage others to do the same.

“This is my 16th trip. I try to come down every year,” Volunteer Teri Brandt said.

“And I think this is my 8th trip this year,” Volunteer Jill Wiese

Together, Brandt, Wiese, and Celeste Nusick have dedicated nearly 30-years to working with The God’s Child Project which is a program created out of Bismarck to serve the poorer parts of Guatemala.

“Well, the motto is breaking the chains of poverty through education whether it’s educating the kids or educating the mothers here at the hospital like what to feed their kids. What not to feed their kids,” Brandt said.

The three spend around 3-weeks on the ground there providing food, clothing, medicine and also building homes.

“The cement floors is so important for the families because it decreases their parasitic infections and that type of thing,” Brandt said.

“It’s a 12×16 house with about a 3-inch cement floor and it takes us three days to build this house and it’s really a great project for these folks,” Wiese said.

Nusick, whose first year it is participating says the whole trip is nothing short of a life-changing experience.

“I guess I had no idea how malnourished kids could get or how many there were in Guatemala or how many people lived without a home, or how many people pick up a plastic bag and put it over for a roof that someone threw away once,” Nusick said.

But that’s why they’re there to change the narrative.

“Every year when we come back we sit at the airport, and I think I’m going to cry when I say it, but we always say did we make a dent?” Wiese said.

And from the outside looking in, they have, building more than a handful of homes and helping a few dozen families, but the mission they do can’t be done alone.

“We want to really encourage service teams to think about planning a trip down here. They really need our help,” Wiese said.

She says the process is easy.

“Emily and the team down Minneapolis, they’ll help you find your housing where you’re going to stay here and it’s usually very close to the project around 2-3 blocks away and then the guys that work at the project here, once you land at the airport they’re going to pick you and they’re going to take you to your house. Really it’s quick and easy to put together Malik if you even wanted to throw a team of four or five people together. It’s a life-changing experience,” Wiese said.

And if you can’t find time to step away from your busy day to day life.

“The house build is $2,500 U.S., so if a group wants to get together and say look we can’t travel now, we’re going to send $2,500 down and the guys on the project, they’ll go pound out that project in a day in a half,” Wiese said.

The trio says they usually spend about three weeks in March but you can choose any time of the year to go.

They say most people spend around nine days there before heading back.

For more information on The God’s Child Project and how you can join, click here.