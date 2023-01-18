NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The land and crops are always changing, and farmers need to keep up to date with the best resources and tactics to keep North Dakota’s land healthy.

The International Conference on Agricultural Statistics is inviting our farmers and ranchers to Washington, D.C. this year to do just that.

This year, organizers will talk about sustaining our agri-food systems. In North Dakota, farmers say we’re blessed with only about 150 years of farming.

Eastern states in the U.S. have been farming for more than 300 years, and the land in those states have lost a lot of its nutrients. Not North Dakota.

According to Successful Farming, farmers overall pushed for a minimum to no-tilling protocol statewide, which saves our land.

Now, the International Conference wants farmers from our state to come to talk about these sustainable practices.

Hubert Hamer, from the USDA, said, “This May, join researchers, economists and statisticians, and scientists in agriculture statistics from around the world as they share research and operational accomplishments and explore the latest innovations in the field.”

The conference will have several seminars to discuss all types of farming. And it’s for all ages. Scholarships are available as well.