MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There was a special holiday party going on Monday at Trinity Hospital and some of its guests were pretty tiny.

“We are hosting a holiday party this year just to celebrate all of our babies that were born in 2023,” said Danya Brown, a nurse manager for Family Birth Center at Trinity.

Lots of families piled into the lounge taking pictures with Santa and even the Grinch.

While they waited they were treated to candy and cookies.

Even brothers and sisters of the babies were invited to take part in crafts, beading, and other holiday activities.

The Trinity Health Family Birth Center hopes this holiday tradition continues and gets families into the Christmas spirit

“Our little man here is 13 months and last year he was way too young to actually see Santa. So this is why we choose today to see the Grinch and see his reaction to everything,” said Aaron Stenvold, a parent.

More than 200 people were there celebrating the new Trinity campus birthing center and the holidays.