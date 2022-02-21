The North Dakota Heritage Center and Sacred Pipe Resource Center teamed up to offer a chance to meet an award-winning Native American author.

Dr. David Treuer is from the Leech Lake Reservation in Northern Minnesota. Dr. Treuer visited the Heritage Center to discuss his latest book.

The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee examines Native America from 1890 to now, and how it has evolved.

Organizers created a safe space for community members by arranging a Native American-only meet and greet to further discuss the book.

“There are so many issues that require a Native perspective. We wanted to have something, native author, native community. Just to be able to ask questions and feel this is a safe place,” said Sacred Pipe Resource Center Director Cheryl Kary.

In this book, Dr. Treuer’s goal was to paint a picture of America’s socio-political landscape.

His writings have appeared in major publications such as The Washington Times and The LA Times. He hopes to continue to be a voice for his people through his writing.

“The whole point is we’re still here. There’s relevancy and so many issues going on in the world today and so many people think of us as being in the past and it’s done, it’s over, you’re conquered but that couldn’t be any further from the truth,” said Kary.

Dr. Treuer will be stopping by United Tribes Technical College Monday to have a discussion with students about the book.