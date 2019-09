The message is urgent: “We are short volunteers today from 2-6pm. Critical sign-up is needed,” reads the Facebook post.

The Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe, located at 220 North 23rd Street, Bismarck, runs primarily on volunteer support and free-will donations.

Today, they’ve run short of helpers to serve people in need in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

They need your help.

If you’re available and willing to volunteer, fill out the form at the SoupCafe website and show up.

You can learn more about The SoupCafe here and here.