The history, and future, of Washington Street

BISMARCK — It beats out Main Street by 687 feet. From beginning to end, the longest street in a town can often be considered a mini-town unto itself: It’s home to residents, restaurants, businesses, shopping and more.

We thought it would be fun to show a little history behind the longest street in Bismarck, so we dug up some photos from when it all began and how it has progressed over the years.

Looking south on Washington and Front between 1960- 69

Looking north on Washington and Boulevard where the YMCA is currently located between 1960-69

Washington Street ribbon cutting on October 15, 2007



These photos are the construction of Washington from 2007 to the Cathedral District.







These are preconstruction photos of Washington north of Century Ave from 2015-16.







In 2016, city and local government leaders joined to celebrate the dedication of the major reconstruction project along North Washington Street that converted a rural two-lane roadway to a four-lane urban roadway with trails, sidewalks and street lighting. Together, the group celebrated the completed project at a community ribbon-cutting event.

North Washington ribbon-cutting event in 2016.

The project began on March 30, 2016, with the majority of the work project scheduled for completion by Nov. 16. The cost of the project, which includes construction, utilities, right-of-way and engineering, is approximately $15.7 million. Construction costs were $14.3 million of which $10 million was funded with federal funding; the remainder of the costs were paid by the city.

Prior to the start of the North Washington Street project, traffic volume increased to 8200 vehicles per day in 2014. By 2040 traffic volume is anticipated to be 24,200 vehicles per day, nearly triple current usage.

It was necessary to upgrade the roadway to provide additional capacity for increased traffic, to bring the roadway to current design standards, provide pedestrian facilities and enhance safety.







Earlier this year construction began the week of June 10 on a roundabout at the intersection of ND Hwy. 1804 and N. Washington St. in Bismarck. In addition, work took place on N. Washington St. from 57th Ave. NW to ND Hwy 1804, reconstructing the roadway from a two-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway.







Overall it’s a little over 10 miles and takes about 30 minutes to drive from General Sibley park on South Washington up to the dead end road on North Washington just past the roundabout.

It was a nice day, so here are some photos from the drive starting from south to north.













As you can see there is plenty of trails to walk/bike/run as well as new construction constantly going up.

South Washington, south of Expressway is full of trees, residential homes and a few parks.



As you cross Expressway, you’ll notice more businesses popping up on Washington.







Before you hit the Cathedral District you’ll pass by Kiwanis Park, the Municipal Ball Park, a pool and Custer Park.





Further up you’ll see the YMCA, more residential areas and the Northbrook Mall.





















A few more mile north, you’ll see churches, a walk-in clinic, more homes and schools, then a dead end after the roundabout.

Challenges such as extreme weather, population growth and carbon emissions mean our streets must evolve even further to keep traffic flowing.

As Bismarck continues to grow, it’s certain roads will continue to change. Who knows what the future holds for Washington Street.