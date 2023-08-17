MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — City leaders in Mandan say they’re getting closer to building a public boat ramp on the west side of the Missouri River.

This week, Mandan city commissioners discussed how to pay for it.

Right now, Mandan Parks is trying to get the permits needed to build a ramp near the Missouri River Trailhead.

Mandan now has three private boat ramps, otherwise, boaters have to drive across the bridge or to another spot on the Missouri to get river access.

The project is expected to cost around $1.6 million. The state legislature has approved half the money, the other half would be paid between the city of Mandan, Mandan Parks and Rec, and Morton County.

“A public boat ramp gives people opportunities to obviously not have to cross the river to go to the Bismarck side, but we want Bismarck people to come over to Mandan, too, and enjoy our ramp and wherever else they’re from outside the areas,” Mandan Parks and Rec Executive Director Cole Higlin said. “You know, north Mandan has got a lot of county homes out there that benefit, too that can come down here. The nearest public boat ramp is at Schmidt Bottoms which is eight miles south of Mandan.”

Higlin says the federal permit process is expected to take a year. He expects if the funding and permits are approved, the ramp could be finished by 2025.

There will be a public hearing talking about the proposed boat ramp on October 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Mandan City Hall.