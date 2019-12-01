The Icy Roads Caused a Crash in the Capital City

A single-car crash closed a lane of traffic in Bismarck briefly Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 3:20 p.m., a 19-year-old male was headed east on I-94 with a 47-year-old female passenger.

Highway Patrol told KX News he was traveling under the speed limit, but the road was so icy that he lost control. The vehicle slid down into a ditch at mile marker 157, just east of the Grant Marsh Bridge, where it was not visible from the interstate.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Highway Patrol says the lane was re-opened less than 30 minutes later.

