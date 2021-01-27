The importance of heart health and exercise throughout the winter

You only get one. That’s why taking care of your heart is so important.

We know that moving just 20 minutes a day can have benefits. We also know that isn’t always easy in North Dakota winters.

“I was on the verge of being pre-diabetic,” said Sister Melissa Cote.

Once upon a time, Cote was about a hundred pounds heavier. She lost her father at a young age to a heart attack and decided she needed to begin her health journey.

Three years ago, she completed her first 5K, and that was just the beginning.

“Two full marathons, a few halves, a few 10K’s,” said Cote.

She credits encouragement from others for her success, and guidance from April Lund, a health and wellness coach.

Lund says we can’t all be marathon runners.

“Just move! Moving as little as 10 to 20 minutes a day can greatly reduce your risk of heart disease. But staying active in North Dakota’s cold seems — tiring,” said Lund.

“We can also ice skate, fat tire bike, we can cross country ski, there’s Huff Hills, there are so many activities we can do outdoors as long as you’re dressed appropriately.”

Lund is a big fan of keeping it simple but also keeping it safe, so she has some tips for exercising outdoors.

“Remember to stretch, also people tend to overlook hydration, but the more layers we have the more we sweat,” Lund said.

And, she says don’t forget about wearing the right shoes.

“You can just take a pair of old shoes, put screws in them. I just ran this morning no problem,” she said.

Lund says her heated socks are fabulous, and Sister Melissa agrees that bundling up is key.

She even doubles up her gloves and wears a moisture-wicking material with long sleeves.

“For the most part if you’re dressed warm enough it’s fine, start out warm then if you need shed layers,” said Cote.

Lund says working out in anything below zero is difficult. Your skin is vulnerable to frostbite and breathing is more difficult.

Above zero is doable, but bundle up. She also adds, be careful of the ice. If you slip and get hurt, then you’re out with injury.