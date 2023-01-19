MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Lactation Room, mom’s room, and parent’s room all have different names but they all mean the same thing.

It’s space parents can go to relax to calm their kids, breastfeed, and more.

To help, some businesses are trying to help parents get the privacy they need while shopping or on the go.

With most moms having to go back to work after just 12 weeks of maternity leave, finding a place to breastfeed is not always easy.

Many women can find a private place to pump or breastfeed in an office, but what about out shopping or running errands?

If you noticed, specifically in Minot, some businesses have added these private rooms.

Target and Walmart are some big examples, but there are other local places as well, including the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Jennifer Kleen from the Roosevelt Park Zoo stated, “We installed our north trail nurse back in 2018 it has been a climate-controlled option for young families, it’s already our clientele, it’s already the people who visit the zoo its primary families that come and see us.”

Especially for a busy and popular zoo, like the Roosevelt Park Zoo, a nice, quiet place may be exactly what a parent and child need.

“So that offers a climate-controlled space they can step away from what can be over stimulating some times at the zoo threes allot of new things to take in so that’s a spot you can step aside and feed your children,” said Kleen.

Most mothers’ rooms are equipped with things to make mothers more comfortable and offer sanitary options.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is trying to offer a space for young families to regroup and make it more accommodating.

“Offering environmental differences in the things we offer, our animals and our humans as well. It gives you a different environment to step into and regroup,” said Jennifer Kleen

According to liveabout.com, the fair labor standards act says employers must accommodate new mothers with a space that isn’t a bathroom.

Offering a stress-free area for mothers to go to has been proven to reduce turnover rates and save on healthcare costs. And now, businesses and destinations are doing the same. Making everyday places a bit easier for parents.

With the increase in new mothers here in North Dakota, more businesses in Minot and the rest of the state are already ordering and adding rooms of their own for families.