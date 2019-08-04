The Inspiration Behind’s Regent’s Enchanted Highway

CBS NY (Regent, ND)– The movie “Field of Dreams” gave a small-town man the idea to turn what was seemingly a road to nowhere, into a tourist attraction.

Regent, North Dakota has lost around 40 percent of its population since 1990. Gary Greff decided to give travelers something to see, to keep his town on the map.

He created what you might call an outdoor folk art gallery. Greff put together the incredible sculptures and works of art all on his own.

On an unnamed highway in Southwest North Dakota, where lush green plains roll up to the sky, the unexpected appears over the horizon, soaring scrap metal sculptures nestled on the roadside. This is the Enchanted Highway.

Local Shelia Sanders shares, “It– this is fabulous, the fabulous that this guy came up with this idea to save this part of his section in North Dakota. I think this is wonderful.”

70-year-old Gary Greff is a self-taught scrap metal sculptor.

He shares, “I wanted each– each sculpture, each sight to be like you’re driving into a picture frame. And when you get into it you go, ‘Woah, that’s completely different than the other one.’ I don’t want any two sculptures to be the same.”

Seven works dot this 32-mile stretch of the enchanted highway according to Guinness. Geese in flight is the largest scrap metal sculpture in the world.

Greff draws inspiration from local wildlife and historical figures. Driving this road, you’ll see pheasants on the prairie, fisherman’s dream, and President Roosevelt on a bucking horse in “teddy rides again.”

Greff began work on his first, ‘the Tin family’, in 1989.

Greff shares, “Field of Dreams. You’re right. I saw the movie and I go, ‘Okay. If they build– if they build it, well, you know, they will come.’ Okay. Yeah. Oh, yeah. There was– no, more than once I said that.”

Greff was hoping people would come to his hometown.

A genuine blink-and-you’ll-miss-it kind of place. Greff wanted tourists to follow the path of the sculptures into regent. About 6,000 cars do each year. He opened a gift shop. And turned the former high school into a 19-room medieval-themed hotel.

But not everybody in town has bought into Greff’s vision.

The scrap metal artist shares, “Well, the landowners aren’t bein’ real cooperative right now.”

To build, Greff needs about an acre of donated property. Any time he wants to build, he has to find someone willing to donate about an acre of property.

He adds, “There’s a couple of them that run me off their place. Yeah. They– well, they won’t even– they don’t want a sculpture. ‘Oh, I don’t want a sculpture. Get the heck out–‘ One guy threatened– ‘I’ll shoot you if you don’t get off my place.’ I go, ‘Okay. I’m outta here.'”

He explains, “The town’s mentality is they’ve been a farming community for 100 years. Well, that’s great. But you’ve gone from a town of 400 to a town of 100. Now, that tells you something’s gotta change. Yeah. This is what I came up with to help ’em out. Now you guys gotta take it and run with it. But I haven’t seen any running yet.:”

So, while Greff waits for the people of Regent to come around, he keeps on building, with designs for at least three more sculptures.

He shares, “I want these to be a legacy for North Dakota, a legacy for Regent, a legacy– I don’t care about me. I mean, I wanted– I wanted people to say, if he can do somethin’ like this, gol’ dangit, maybe I can be– maybe I can be something. You can do whatever you put your mind to it. Just do it.”

North Dakota lawmakers voted earlier this year to allocate funds to assist Greff in the maintenance of the sculptures along the enchanted highway. Before this, for 30 years, Greff used his own money and donations to maintain the sculptures.