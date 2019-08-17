The Key to Keeping Active in Retirement. These Folks have it Down

The experts tell us the key to staying active after retirement: keep an active body, mind and social life.

The seniors living at the Countryhouse Retirement Community in Dickinson, know how to stay on top of all three.

Countryhouse Resident Annamarie Appegard shares, “I don’t know, I just move. (Laughs) I don’t know, I enjoy life and I enjoy people, so I stay with them.”

Appegard says it’s all about keeping up with those around you.

She adds, “Some of them get ahead of me, but that’s alright.”

Richard Hintz says he used to milk cows in his hometown of Hettinger, so he’s always been active. When he’s not doing backyard yoga with the crew, he goes swimming, a new favorite activity of his.

He says he was nervous to try it out at first.

Hintz shares, “Really I was. Everybody pushed me into it. (Laughs) So I went and took to swimming. Now I can go in there and go swimming like nothing. It’s fun too.”

This group tends to stick together, which their caretakers say, is important.

Hintz adds, “I love them all, everybody that comes in here.”

Countryhouse Executive Director Tessa Johnson explains, “A lot of people are invited here to come to visit us, be a part of our Countryhouse family, and we find it very important to take our residents out into our community of Dickinson and also the surrounding areas. A lot of them are from smaller towns: New England, Belfield, South Heart, those surrounding areas.”

And, and that’s exactly what we did. I got to follow them out to a South Heart golf course.

Johnson shares, “One of our gentlemen has lived on a golf cart many of his years, and he struggles to get up and move around. And the second we get him out to a golf course, he stands right up like he’s done it a million times. It’s called muscle memory, so once they’ve done it a bunch of times, it just comes back.”

Countryhouse Activity Coordinator Abi Rohrer adds, “Physical health and mental health go hand-in-hand, so when you can keep them active and keep them moving, physically and mentally, they live longer, they’re happier, they’re healthier; they’re more motivated to get up and go.”

And apparently, that’s the key to a long, happy life.

Hintz says, “I keep going with everything I do. Yup, it keeps me young.”

Both Hintz and Appegard say their grandchildren visit a lot, and their energy also helps keep them going.

Appegard says she has so many grandkids, she can’t even count them.