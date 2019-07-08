The Larks honor a local veteran

On veteran appreciation night, The Larks surprised a local veteran for his outstanding service.

The baseball team collaborated with Eide Ford Lincoln to honor veterans in the community.

They selected Robert Olweski, as the Larks Veteran of the Year. He was selected out of about 40 submissions. Olweski is a 40-year military veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

He received a thousand dollars towards a charity of his choice, and the chance to throw out the first pitch. Plus, he got a new truck.

“It’s just awesome. I cant believe something like this would happen to me. I really appreciate That Eide and the larks put something like this together,” said Olweski.

The Larks say veterans are the real heroes in our community, and they deserve more tribute than we could ever give them.