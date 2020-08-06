The Learning Tree daycare in Minot adjusts play area to accommodate CDC guidelines

Tonight we’re putting your child’s health first, with ideas on how to keep your kids safe on the playground.

The Learning Tree daycare in Minot has decided on a few upgrades.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the daycare now has a fence divider in the play area to avoid overcrowding.

It was then able to add a few new items like a rock climber, chalkboards, a balance log and much more to spread out the kids.

Now they’re able to have fun, while staying safe.

“We just kind of ran with this and had a lot of fun. We’ve created these small areas where kids can play in areas of four or less just to make sure we’re doing our best as child care providers to do social distancing during COVID,” owner Susan Cross said.

Cross says they will continue to follow all guidelines and adjust along the way.