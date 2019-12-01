The Liberian Community Induction Ceremony

The Liberian community, a local organization is having an induction ceremony and ball for their newly elected officials.

It’s one of the largest immigrant organizations in the state. The purpose is to promote programs, services, and resources for Liberians living in North Dakota.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken will be speaking at tonight’s event along with other city officials.

The organization has been around for four years, they serve the Liberian community members in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln.

The president says this organization will allow them to address issues with their city officials and overall, bring the community closer together.

“If you have a structure and you have people organized you can better relate and you can better achieve a lot of things for everybody. The purpose is to bring us together, plan programs that will benefit the Liberian community and the city and state as well,” said Mambu Momo, Liberian Community president.

The ball will start at 8 p.m. and goes until after midnight at Hillside Aquatic Complex in Bismarck.
It costs $10 per person, and all proceeds will go back to the organization.

