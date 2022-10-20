BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Aid, Inc. is a non-profit organization serving Morton and Burleigh Counties in North Dakota.

Since 1983, their goal has been to provide temporary, emergency assistance to help families and individuals stay in their homes and become self-sufficient.

Earlier this year, the organization had to say goodbye to a longtime board chair member: Nancy Keating.

She served on the board of directors for more than 20 years and passed away in February after battling cancer.

“She was not only walking the walk, but she was doing the work. Many people get involved with organizations, but not a lot of people really commit themselves, their time, and their energy. If people can devote themselves to the one thing that they’re passionate about, that’s impressive. We don’t see that every day,” said Aid, Inc.’s Executive Director, Patti Regan.

Nancy always had the dream of leaving a legacy behind, and Aid Inc.’s Patti Regan says Nancy did so through her service and drive.

She says if she had to use three words to describe Nancy, they would be committed, compassionate and devoted.

“As a matter of fact, when she passed away, she gave her car to us, and we identified a woman through our help center who was an immigrant woman working three jobs, and she would go from one job to the next riding the bus system. And she did this every day just to make her life better for her and her family. So, when I called her, you can imagine how this conversation went, ‘Hi this is Patti Regan from Aid, and I’ve got a car for you!’ She hung up because it sounds like a scam, doesn’t it? So, then I called her back, and I said we really have a car for you, because somebody in the community thinks that you deserve this. She was just thrilled, and so to this day she’s getting to and from her jobs driving this little car,” said Regan.

Outside of donating her car after passing, Nancy and her family donated a great amount of money earlier this week to ensure Aid, Inc. long-time assistance.

Regan says she challenges each and every one of us to give back selflessly and help others the “Nancy way.”