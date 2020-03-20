Live Now
The Lord’s Cupboard in Minot Plans To Continue Serving

With many businesses and schools across the state remaining closed due to COVID-19, the Lord’s Cupboard of Minot has no plan of closing up shop.

“We still plan to keep our doors open and we’ll do that as very safe as we can,” Lord’s Cupboard Chair Person Gerald Roise said.

The Lord’s Cupboard has been serving Ward County for more than 20 years and with the coronavirus pandemic, its services are at an all-time high.

“We had 160 vehicles come through and that’s considerably higher than normal,” he said.

Ninety-five percent were regular clients, but the other 5% were newcomers, but thanks to donations they haven’t had to turn anyone away.

“Our donations continue to come in from Great Plains food bank in Fargo, and that’s our main source of receiving products. We also receive products from others but we’re very careful about how we receive them under the circumstances that we’re all facing. We still are receiving from the businesses in Minot,” he said.

They serve families once a week, on either Monday, Wednesday or Friday, but their method of doing so has changed.

“Our main steps are to keep our distance from the clients. We might be infected, they might be infected. We ask everyone to stay in their cars and we will bring the groceries out to them based upon how many people are in their families,” Roise said.

One food bank worker said she’s aware of many places not having enough food and is proud of what the Lord’s Cupboard is able to do.

“I appreciate that we are still able to help our clients out and that we able to get the food donations and are able to keep up with it,” worker Linda Randolph said.

“I think we’re called to care for one another and this is the best way we’ve found.”

The food bank serves clients first and if there’s any extra they will try and serve the general public.

