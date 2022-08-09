MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the state grows, so do plans for the future of North Dakota.

A new plan has been drafted for Minot’s 2040 proposal, and the city is holding public workshops as part of the effort to continue to update the plan.

Topics will include housing, businesses, and transportation.

The three meetings will focus on five areas in Minot: downtown, flood-impacted neighborhoods, Northwest and Southwest Minot, as well as areas just outside of the Magic City that can be home to future growth.

Members of the City of Minot’s goal is to create a guide to community, physical, social, and economic development for the next 20 years.

“We chose the Southwest quadrant of the city because of the Trinity Hospital expansion into that region and the growth it’s going to develop around the hospital. The Northwest quadrant was selected because of the new high school that is going to be built up on North Hill. And then downtown, of course, there’s a lot of redevelopment happening downtown, along with the flood-impacted neighborhoods,” said Brian Billingsley, the community and economic development director for the City of Minot.

The public workshops will take place: