The Mandan parade will go on– with one very special Grand Marshall

About a month ago, we reported on Corso, the 1,800-pound former Mascot of the NDSU Bison.

He’s now retired and was put back on the range, so to speak, at his forever home at Fischer’s Bar 33 Bison Ranch in Selfridge.

Corso has room to roam, but he didn’t transition into retirement as well as ranch owners Ernie and Bev Fischer had hoped.

The reason? He likes attention– human attention.

At Ernie and Bev Fischer’s Ranch, there are handfuls of humans and herds of bison — almost too many to count, it seems.

And all have names like Sam, Stephanie and Diamond, among many others.

But Corso apparently isn’t into the herd mentality — he’s more of a people person. He loved the NDSU Bison spotlight.

“He traveled with them throughout the games and championships,” noted Ernie. “He is addicted to attention bad. He needs to be handled, he needs to be touched, be petted, lick a human, smell a human — he’s addicted to people.”

And Corso wasn’t finding a lot of that attention in ranch retirement.

So, Ernie brought Corso to Main Street in Selfridge as part of a small petting zoo. Not exactly the Fargodome and 18,000 screaming football fans, but certainly more than the handful of ranch hands at the Bar 33.

“He’ll see these vehicles coming and he thinks they’re coming to see him,” Ernie said.

But Corso still gets jealous now and then.

“He doesn’t like other animals getting attention he should be getting,” Ernie said with a smile.

Corso was probably looking forward to another attention-getting event: The Mandan Fourth of July parade, but COVID-19 canceled those plans.

“Our little grandkids geared up for this for an entire year,” Ernie recalled.

Undeterred, Ernie worked with the Mandan Police Department and came up with the next best thing: A small, intimate, unofficial Fourth of July parade in Mandan featuring Corso and other animals from the ranch.

“We’re going to go up and down this road and we’re gonna celebrate in the way we wanna celebrate,” said Ernie.

And, Corso — the attention seeker, the showoff — will finally get more time to shine, because parading is what he does best.

“I’m gonna say the more people, the happier this buffalo is,” Ernie noted. “He’s gonna love seeing America again, Americans celebrating the Fourth of July.”

Ernie will have plenty of loaded trailers, both enclosed and flatbeds.

He plans to begin taking the animals from Culver’s on Main Street in Mandan on July 4 at about 11:30 a.m., head west and possibly turn south on Sixth Street.

He’ll be making stops in parking lots along the way, and he encourages people and kids to find him and pet the animals.

He says animal safety is most important, so how long he’s out with the animals on parade will all depend on the heat and stress.