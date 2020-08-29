The McKenzie County Driver’s license office moves to Watford City Courthouse

For all of your typical services provided by the department, such as license renewals and ID cards you will find it all in the Yellowstone Room, located on the first floor of the McKenzie County Courthouse in Watford City, starting September 2nd.

Customers MUST wear a mask in the building, and, operations will run by appointments only, which will take place on the first and third Wednesday of every month, during regular hours.

We spoke with the Driver’s License Director who says the push to move was strongly influenced by COVID-19.

“During the pandemic, we reviewed all of our offices for the safety of customers and staff. The Watford City location was a bit small for our needs to practice social distancing, so we started looking for other locations and we found a nice space at the courthouse. Motor Vehicle is also located there so it made sense to have them in the same location.” Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer said.

For more information: Click Here