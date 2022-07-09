MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Farmers market season has returned and many are taking advantage of the nice weather to shop local.

Oak Park was buzzing with activity Saturday morning as farmers and vendors set up for opening day at Minot Farmers Market.

The open air market boasts 40 vendors, all selling a variety of products.

“Just seeing what the vendors have and what they have produced over the winter and what they have created. We call them farmers, makers, and bakers and more,” said Market Manager, Karin Constable.

The farmers market offers plants and crafts in addition to fresh local foods.

The farmers market recognizes the people behind the scenes who put in all the hard work.

“When you have small businesses in the downtown area, sometimes we just miss out on who our growers are in the community around us. So just inviting them to one central location three days a week is just a great place for people to get that opportunity,” added Constable.

Vendors were amazed by how many showed up for opening day.

Local farmers say it means everything to them to get such a great turnout, and in return give locals, fresh, all-natural products.

Local organic farmer Paul Lepp brought fresh lettuce and cacti to his vendor-table.



“It’s just really fun interacting with people and knowing that you’re providing them with great quality food, like this is all locally grown stuff,” said Owner of Beagle Hill Organic Farm, Paul Lepp.

The Market Manager says the vendors at the Minot Farmers Market change from week to week.

More produce, such as locally grown tomatoes and corn, will find its way to vendors tables later into the harvest season.

The market takes place Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7p.m, as well as Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.