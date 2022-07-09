MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The wait finally is over for those who were eagerly awaiting the re-opening of a popular local sporting good franchise in the Magic City.

Hundreds lined up outside for the grand opening of the Minot Scheels 2.0.

The Minot Scheels welcomed shoppers as they showed off their new and improved store.

This location features a two-lane roller ball alley, an arcade, a hitting bay for golf, and a candy store for those with a sweet tooth.

Scheels representatives say the new store is meant to enhance the quality of life for those in Minot and the surrounding areas.

“I just can’t wait for people to see this store. I hope they are impressed. I hope they love it. We are certainly proud of it and it was all done by the local Scheels people. There’s nothing more local in here and I think you’ll find some cool local Easter eggs hidden around the store, that will truly say that this Scheels is for the Minot community,” said Assistant Store Leader Luke Havig.

Scheels says they are beyond happy about how the Minot people are loving the new store.