The more you age the fatter you’ll get?

With age comes weight gain, are you taking your health seriously?

Studies say lipid turnover decreases the older you get.

Lipids are fats stored away in your body from fatty foods, oils, vitamins, and many other things. The cellular uptake and the way your body processes lipids begin to slow down forcing you to become fat. However, a lot of exercise and the correct diet could help you remain fit.

We spoke with Fariha Saleem, Physician Resident, and she said this. “What you can do before you even get to that point, exercise, exercise, exercise. Diet is a huge part of it watching how many fats you’re eating, watching how you’re cooking your foods or what oils you’re using. But also, about a hundred and fifty minutes of exercise a week split over three or four days will drastically improve your overall health, your lipid turnover, and the fact that you won’t gain weight as progressively as they’re seeing.”

Dr. Saleem stresses that you watch what you put in your body so you can live a long healthy life.