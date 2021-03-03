The Mouse River Players Community Theater in Minot looking to do renovations

A live performance theater in Minot is in need of some upgrades and funds to do it.

The Mouse River Players Community Theater plans to expand and renovate the current lobby as well as relocate and update the bathrooms.

Renovations are expected to cost more than $300,000 and will help reduce overcrowding and long lines.

Those involved say the lobby hasn’t been touched in five decades, so these improvements will be very much welcomed.

“We’re doing this project for our patrons, so they feel comfortable coming back to the theater after COVID,” Board President Heather Speer said.

“We want the theater to be welcoming and accessible and sustainable for our patrons,” Community Volunteer Cathy Haarstad said.

The project is expected to be complete by 2022

