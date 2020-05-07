Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

The Music Plays On: Virtual benefit concert to be held for the International Music Camp

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last month, the International Music Camp announced that the 65th season would be canceled due to COVID-19. The camp has had over 140,000 students over the past 64 years, from over 80 countries.

According to IMC, the organization will lose around $850,000 in revenue.

Camp Director Tim Baumann says the decision stemmed from the camp wanting to keep campers, staff and family members’ safety at utmost importance.

“We needed to make those decisions so that people and faculty, international students and our camp families could all plan accordingly,” Baumann said.

In order to make up for some of the funds, the International Peace Garden reached out to IMC and asked if they’d be interested in collaborating to host a virtual benefit concert.

Baumann says IMC was eager to participate and is excited to showcase the talented staff who would have been instructors at the camp this summer.

“We just really appreciate them sharing their time and talent with us. We’re really fortunate to get to work with them throughout the summer year after year,” Baumann said.

The concert will take place this Sunday at 2 p.m. CT and will be live-streamed on Facebook through the IMC page along with the International Peace Garden page.

Baumann says donations can be made through a link that will be available during the live stream, as well as through a purchasing Mother’s Day Baskets from Prairie Sky Breads, a bakery located in Minot.

“So you can treat your mom to a bit of a Mother’s Day tea with some treats and just some relaxation stuff while she gets to enjoy the concert,” Baumann said.

Although the staff are excited to put on a show virtually, Baumann says they are sad they won’t be able to share the experience of summer music camp with people from all over the world this season.

“It’s just kind of this environment that is really ripe for personal growth and development and awareness and education,” Baumann said.

To learn more about how to donate to the International Music Camp, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler"

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

New Town Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Businesses"

CHI Williston New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Hub"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge