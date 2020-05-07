The Music Plays On: Virtual benefit concert to be held for the International Music Camp

Last month, the International Music Camp announced that the 65th season would be canceled due to COVID-19. The camp has had over 140,000 students over the past 64 years, from over 80 countries.

According to IMC, the organization will lose around $850,000 in revenue.

Camp Director Tim Baumann says the decision stemmed from the camp wanting to keep campers, staff and family members’ safety at utmost importance.

“We needed to make those decisions so that people and faculty, international students and our camp families could all plan accordingly,” Baumann said.

In order to make up for some of the funds, the International Peace Garden reached out to IMC and asked if they’d be interested in collaborating to host a virtual benefit concert.

Baumann says IMC was eager to participate and is excited to showcase the talented staff who would have been instructors at the camp this summer.







“We just really appreciate them sharing their time and talent with us. We’re really fortunate to get to work with them throughout the summer year after year,” Baumann said.

The concert will take place this Sunday at 2 p.m. CT and will be live-streamed on Facebook through the IMC page along with the International Peace Garden page.

Baumann says donations can be made through a link that will be available during the live stream, as well as through a purchasing Mother’s Day Baskets from Prairie Sky Breads, a bakery located in Minot.

“So you can treat your mom to a bit of a Mother’s Day tea with some treats and just some relaxation stuff while she gets to enjoy the concert,” Baumann said.

Although the staff are excited to put on a show virtually, Baumann says they are sad they won’t be able to share the experience of summer music camp with people from all over the world this season.

“It’s just kind of this environment that is really ripe for personal growth and development and awareness and education,” Baumann said.

To learn more about how to donate to the International Music Camp, click here.