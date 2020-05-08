Live Now
National Day of Prayer brought out more people than usual this year in Minot

Every year on the first Thursday in May, people gather all around the country turning to God in prayer and meditation.

In previous years, those who attended would congregate in one area, but with COVID-19 forcing social distancing, people were asked to gather at the state fairgrounds stay in their cars and listen to a live broadcast of the prayer event played on the radio.

“It’s during times like this when people are really leaning on God and really calling upon him and asking why is this happening, so it’s a really good time for people to press in and to really search the purpose that they have on this earth,” participant Tim Knutson said.

He said this is by far the best turnout they’ve ever had.

