NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Almost 90 years ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture set up the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It has provided technical assistance to farmers and other private landowners for almost a century. In today’s eye on Ag & Energy, how this service has helped North Dakota improve.

In recent years, farmland in both North and South Dakota have been plagued with too much salt. The Natural Resources Conservation Service set up a project and funding to help our landowners. It will prevent saline and salt-prone agricultural land from becoming unproductive and bring those areas already affected by salts back into productivity.

The agency has also been working with tribal officials as well.

Terry Cosby, the Chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, says “We’ve been doing a lot of work with our Tribal Nations on consultations and the great work that happens around the country. We have to make sure we’re inclusive of all the folks.”

These conservation services are offered throughout the state of North Dakota to help with all issues in agriculture.

To check out all the offices in our state that work with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, click here.