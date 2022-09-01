When it comes to an emergency, communication is key, and that is why professional communicators are vital to any organization.



They are responsible for internal communication, as well as external communication with the public, media, and much more.



The NDPIO Association is a fairly new organization that brings public communicators who work in local, state, tribal, federal or other public safety venues from across the state together.



Rob Keller and Maxine Herr are the co-founders of the NDPIO Association, and explain the tools and training the association provide.