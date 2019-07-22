The new carnival brings rides for kids of all ages

There are close to 40 rides for all ages at the North Dakota State Fair. There’s everything from riding in the belly of a bear to being slingshotted into the air.

Crabtree Amusement is in North Dakota for the first time this year. They brought two things to make rides and games easier: the magic-money card and the mega-band for unlimited rides all through the fair.

To learn more about the new process, ticket prices and the megaband, go here.

Be sure to check out all the rides, regulations and information here.



























The fair is open July 19-27th from 12:00 pm – 12:00 am.