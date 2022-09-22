MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One North Dakota man finally has become a citizen of the country he’s lived in for more than two decades.

The local husband, father, youth hockey board member, and coach spent four years trying to officially call America home.

Corwin Enns was born and raised on a farm in Cartwright, Manitoba, just seven miles North of the U.S.-Canada border.

In 1998, Enns moved to Bottineau on a student visa, where he met his wife Angie, and he never looked back.

He has planted roots in the Minot area for nearly 25 years.

He has a family, and a successful career, and is deeply involved with his community.

But only just recently did he officially become a U.S. citizen.

“It felt really good. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for my family, my kids, and my wife. And to be a citizen here, you know I’ve always been involved in the community and different things, you just feel like you’re able to be more involved now,” said Corwin Enns.

After four years of multiple trips to Fargo and a citizenship test, Enns was officially sworn in as an American.

He says he’s most excited to be able to vote now.

To him, the most special part of the process was being able to put his hand over his heart to say the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as a citizen.

“Maybe it’s quirky or things that I haven’t done. You know like, at the end of the ceremony you know, pledging allegiance to the flag. I had my wife, Angie, testing me the night before at the hotel. I wanted to make sure I had it right, I didn’t want to have to read it,” said Enns.

The only thing Enns says he hasn’t done since becoming a citizen is singing the National anthem with his hand over his heart.

He plans on doing that Friday at the Minot Minotauros Hockey game.