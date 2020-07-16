The ‘Next Generation’ of emergency response is on the horizon in North Dakota

Last week we discussed the importance of knowing your 911 address in case of an emergency.

For many, it’s simply your street address, but that’s not always the case, particularly in more rural parts of the state. And, not all of our counties and tribal lands have been using the same mapping system, until now.

The North Dakota Association of Counties has been in the process of road-mapping the entire state since 2012.

33 of 53 counties have been covered since then, but it’s an extensive process.

The project is called Next Generation 9-1-1.

It’s a statewide, online database that all North Dakotans will be able to access when it’s complete.

“The primary mission of the data set is to make sure that if we receive a call from somebody, that the address that they provide us or that we receive at the 911 center, we know exactly where that address is,” shared Jason Horning, the Next Generation 9-1-1 Program Manager for the North Dakota Association of Counties.

Horning says the Next Generation system should be finished in the next year or two. And while emergency response is the No. 1 use, he says the database could be useful for much more.

