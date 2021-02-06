The NFL’s biggest game of the year brings a little excitement to the community

KX News Continues to keep you up to date on all the latest leading up to Sunday’s Big Game.

We were out in the community to hear from you to get a glimpse of just what the game means to everyone.

“I don’t really care for football. I’ve never watched it a day in my life,” Maranda Melvin said.

If you’re like Melvin or you’re just simply unfamiliar with football you might not know that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be going head to head tomorrow in the biggest game of the year.

“I really love the game of football, it’s always been one of my driving passions,” Joe Perry said.

Perry from Williston says watching football has always been a big deal for him.

“I can fondly remember times of watching football especially during times like Thanksgiving and everyone crowding by the, in front of the TV, and my father screaming at the top of his lungs, especially if the ref called a bad play,” Perry said.

But that’s what it’s all about, eating, drinking, and sharing this moment with friends and loved ones, but with COVID-19 causing many restrictions, folks like Ernest Usher were forced to put their traditions on hold.

“You know COVID’s going on this year, so we’re definitely going to stay at home, but I normally order like a whole butt-load of stuff just ’cause it’s fun,” Usher said.

Despite that not happening this year, Usher says it won’t affect the overall excitement.

“My wife just be as hyped. She be just as hyped up as me and my son and he be way hyped up because we just like to see a fun and exciting game. We like to see the lineup, we like to see who is playing,” he said.

I got a chance to sit down with one current NFL player, Brandon Parker with the Las Vegas Raiders, and although he isn’t playing this Sunday, Parker still understands the significance of the Big Game.

“I’ve been in the league now for three years and I’ve seen people have different motives, you know, some people do it for the money, the fame, the girls, whatever your pleasure is, you know, there’s different motives, but at the end of the day there’s not a man that plays beside you or walks into that building that does not want to win the super bowl at some point,” Parker said.

If you do decide to tune into the big game there will be a bit of history being made, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being the first team in NFL history to play at home in their own stadium to being able to witness the first-ever female official.

Now, if that doesn’t excite you, then maybe a few big hits and a handful of touchdowns will.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off this Sunday at 5:30 p.m.