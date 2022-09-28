MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The opening ceremony has concluded at the nation’s largest Scandinavian festival.

The Norsk Høstfest opened up its doors for 2022 for the first time since 2020.

COVID has put a roadblock in last year’s Høstfest, but that only made people want to come even more this year.

“It’s very surreal, it’s surreal to be back, it’s crazy that we’ve been working on this for a year and it’s actually here. The summer flew by and we are so excited to open the doors today after two years” said Norsk Høstfest Coordinator, Alexis Meyer.

This festival brings in families from across the state.

The Høstfest has even drawn the attention of international vendors, and for some of them, they are already off to a hot start.

“So far it has been pretty good and that’s for sure, we started to sell products before they opened. So, we have a very good feeling and we have been doing this for 80 years,” said Høstfest Vendor, Anders Fagerthun.

The Norsk Høstfest is excited to present new things such as adding new art elements to the festival.

Although new changes have been made, the Høstfest is still all about honoring the Scandinavian culture of North Dakota.

“We hope that we have room to grow for another 43 years after this year and there’s a lot of new entertainers that you can see on some of the side stages and then like I said our great hall entertainment we really think is amazing this year,” said Meyer.

The Norsk Høstfest is a three-day festival that will end on October 1.

For more information on the Høstfest and what to look forward to, visit their website.